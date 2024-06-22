back to top
Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra Jammu Kashmir Kashmir

J&K LG Performs Pratham Pooja to Mark the Commencement of Amarnath Yatra

and 's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed the traditional Pratham Pooja ritual to commence preparations for this year's annual pilgrimage. During the inaugural prayer ceremony, LG Sinha sought the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as an ice lingam at the holy Amarnath cave shrine. He prayed for the good health, well-being and progress of all people in the region.

This year's yatra is scheduled to begin on June 29th. Officials from the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and other concerned government departments are leaving no stone unturned in providing commendable facilities and services to pilgrims. Substantial enhancements have been made to essential infrastructure, amenities and security arrangements to elevate the overall yatra experience.

LG Sinha emphasized that taking every possible measure is crucial to ensure a smooth, safe and hassle-free pilgrimage. It has long been a tradition in Jammu and Kashmir for people of all faiths and communities to participate in the yatra irrespective of religion. He urged enlightened citizens to come together and warmly welcome pilgrims visiting from different parts of and abroad.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

