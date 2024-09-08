back to top
    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 8:  Jammu and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.
    During his visit, he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and the well-being of all.
    Paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Prayed for well being of all and peace & prosperity of J&K UT, Office of LG post on X.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

