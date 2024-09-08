J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Sep 8: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

During his visit, he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and the well-being of all.

Paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Prayed for well being of all and peace & prosperity of J&K UT, Office of LG post on X.