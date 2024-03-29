Search
JammuJ&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident
J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident

, Mar 29: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.
In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance to the kin of victims”.

Tech Can Play Big Role In Agri, Education, Health: PM Modi In Interaction With Bill Gates
