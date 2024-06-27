J&K : Govt Appoints V S Pathania As Member J&K RERA

JAMMU, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Virender Singh Pathania, retired Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
