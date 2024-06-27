back to top
J&K : Govt Appoints V S Pathania As Member J&K RERA
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

J&K : Govt Appoints V S Pathania As Member J&K RERA

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 27: The Jammu and Government has appointed Virender Singh Pathania, retired Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

 

