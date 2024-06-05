J&K Government Formulates 51-Day Roster for Administrative Secretaries’ Public Darbar: Enhanced Accessibility and Transparency in Governance

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today issued a 51-day-long roster for the Administrative Secretaries to hold public darbar in different districts of the Union Territory.

As per an order, Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department shall hold a darbar in Jammu on June 10th, Srinagar on July 1st, and Pulwama on July 25 while Dheeraj Gupta, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, shall hold a darbar in Srinagar on June 11, Jammu on July 1, and Budgam on July 26.