    J&K Assembly staff ordered to report back to House Secy

    Srinagar, Oct 3: Days ahead of counting of votes, the and administration on Thursday directed all employees of the legislative assembly, who were sent on deputation to various departments, to report back to the House secretary immediately.

    Voting for the 90-member assembly was held in three phases and the results would be declared on October 8.

    The General Administration Department's (GAD) order states, “It is hereby ordered that all employees belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, deployed in various departments/offices by the General Administration Department from time to time, shall immediately report in the office of secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly, Jammu/Srinagar.”

    According to the order, the secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly shall furnish details of non-compliance with the order, if any, to the General Administration Department within one week.

    Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of 10 years. The last assembly was dissolved in 2018, prompting the GAD to use the services of Assembly employees in other departments.

     

