back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuAndKashmir Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of Six Officers
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    JammuAndKashmir Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of Six Officers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 16: The Jammu and Government on Friday ordered transfer of six officers in the interest of administration.
    According to order issued by General Administration Department, Prerna Raina, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

    Abhimanyu Singh, Jr. JKAS, presently posted as BDO, Reasi, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.
    Mohd. Abrar, Jr. JKAS, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
    Saroj Khah, Under Secretary in the office of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi is recalled and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
    Sanjay Kumar Koul, Under Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.
    Mr. Susheel Kumar, State Taxes Officer, P-side Railway Station, Jammu, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi against an available vacancy for a period of one year, on deputation basis, subject to the condition that he shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in his parent Department i.e. State Taxes Department.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ISRO’s final developmental flight lifts off from Sriharikota Spaceport

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sriharikota (AP), Aug 16: ISRO on Friday launched its...

    President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 16: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

    Election Commission set to announce schedule for Assembly polls today

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Election Commission will announce...

    CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security Guard by Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 15: CRPF Director General Anish Dayal...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue

    Centre unveils Rs 10,000 crore package to push land reforms by...

    John Abraham scores career best opener of Rs 6.5 crore for...