JammuAndKashmir Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of Six Officers

Jammu, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfer of six officers in the interest of administration.

According to order issued by General Administration Department, Prerna Raina, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.



Abhimanyu Singh, Jr. JKAS, presently posted as BDO, Reasi, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Mohd. Abrar, Jr. JKAS, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Saroj Khah, Under Secretary in the office of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi is recalled and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sanjay Kumar Koul, Under Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Mr. Susheel Kumar, State Taxes Officer, P-side Railway Station, Jammu, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi against an available vacancy for a period of one year, on deputation basis, subject to the condition that he shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in his parent Department i.e. State Taxes Department.