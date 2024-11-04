Jammu should be declared as permanent capital: Shiv Sena

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Shiv Sena (UBT) activists led by Jammu & Kashmir unit president Manish Sahni staged a protest at Maharaja Hari Singh statue site, here today, holding placards and raising slogans like “Give Jammu its right”, “Declare Jammu as permanent capital”, “Take care of business and tourist places of Jammu”. Addressing the gathering, Sahni said that to save the cultural and social identity of Jammu, it should be declared as the permanent capital of J&K. He further said, “During its last 10 years in the Centre and its current third term, BJP has done nothing except baking its political bread in the name of Jammu. Even during the reorganization and delimitation of Jammu-Kashmir, Jammu was not given its legitimate rights.” He added that after becoming a Union Territory, the business and jobs of Jammu have been affected the most due to the involvement of outsiders. Sahni has demanded from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to declare Jammu as the permanent capital in the ongoing assembly session. Sahni has also demanded that the BJP MLAs, who garner votes by posing as the so-called well-wishers of Jammu, should put pressure on making Jammu the permanent capital and bring a proposal on this in the current session of the Assembly.