    Israeli military investigating whether top Hamas leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza

    Jerusalem, Oct 17: The Israeli military says it is looking into whether Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza.
    The military said in a statement on Thursday that three militants were killed during operations in Gaza, without elaborating. It said the identities of the three were so far not confirmed, but it was “checking the possibility” that one of the three was Sinwar.
    Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was chosen as the group’s top leader following the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh in July in an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

