    IndiaIRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
    India

    IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Satish Kumar, an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), has been appointed as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board, according to officials. This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said.

    Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board,” a govt order said.

     

