back to top
Search
IndiaInternational Court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian...
India

International Court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets

By: Northlines

Date:

THE HAGUE, June 25: The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on June 25 for Russia's former Minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.

The court is accusing former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the against humanity of inhumane acts.

The court said in a statement that warrants were issued because judges considered there were reasonable grounds to believe that the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.

“During this time-frame, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine,” the court added.

There is no immediate likelihood of either suspect being detained. Russia isn't a member of the global court, doesn't recognize its jurisdiction and refuses to hand over suspects.

Last year, the court also issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Mr. Putin replaced Mr. Shoigu as Defence minister in a Cabinet shakeup in May as he began his fifth term as President. He appointed Mr. Shoigu as secretary of Russia's Security Council, the Kremlin said.

 

Previous article
To navigate through ‘Turbulent Times’, India must invest in modernisation of armed forces: IAF Chief
Next article
80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic events: Report
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker post given to Oppn

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic events: Report

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: A staggering 80 per cent...

To navigate through ‘Turbulent Times’, India must invest in modernisation of armed forces: IAF Chief

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal...

CSIR institute inks pact with AIIMS to test technology on biomedical waste

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: A Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR institute has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker...

Div Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic...