back to top
Search
IndiaIndia’s forex reserves drop USD 2.922 bln to USD 652.895 bln
India

India’s forex reserves drop USD 2.922 bln to USD 652.895 bln

By: Northlines

Date:

NL Corresspondent

MUMBAI: 's forex reserves dropped by USD 2.922 billion to USD 652.895 billion for the week ended June 14, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by USD 4.307 billion to USD 655.817 billion, a new all-time high after consecutive weeks of increase in the reserves.

For the week ended June 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 2.097 billion to USD 574.24 billion, the data released on Friday showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 1.015 billion to USD 55.967 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 54 million to USD 18.107 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 245 million to USD 4.581 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

 

 

Previous article
Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to Samsung Wallet in India
Next article
Bank of Baroda on boards Rising Indian Tennis Sensation Sumit Nagal asits Brand Endorser
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gold surges Rs 800; silver rallies Rs 1,400

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Gold prices surged Rs 800 to Rs...

Reduce GST slabs, hike exemption threshold for firms with up to Rs 1.5 cr turnover: GTRI

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Think tank GTRI on Friday suggested a...

Rural India a ‘bright star’ for FMCG sales; will continue to outpace urban expansion in Q2 of 2024: Kanatar

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Rural India remains a “bright star”...

It contains blatant untruths: India on ABC documentary

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 21: India on Friday described as...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

EKA Mobility announces second tranche investment from Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Bank of Baroda on boards Rising Indian Tennis Sensation Sumit Nagal...

Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to...