Indian data should remain in India’s data centres: Akash Ambani

Agencies

New Delhi: India should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum “Atmanirbhar” efforts, Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said on Tuesday, as he made a strong pitch for Indian data to remain in India's data centres.

Speaking at the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Ambani urged the government to expedite the process of updating the Data Centre Policy 2020 draft so that Indian data should remain in India's data centres.

“… The scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India, which will drive the AI revolution, will grow exponentially. We request the government to expedite the updating of the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy that Indian data should remain in India's data centres,” he said.

Ambani termed AI as a revolutionary tool for transformation of every area including healthcare, education, agriculture and manufacturing.

Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres should get all necessary incentives, including incentives for power consumption, he said.