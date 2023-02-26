Indian Air Force Airlifts 388 Citizens From Jammu To Leh

By Northlines -

, Feb 26: The Indian Air Force arranged a IL-76 aircraft for airlifting 388 residents of from Jammu to on Sunday morning. Notably, two IL-76 aircrafts landed at the Air Force station in Jammu for airlifting the citizens. Under operation ‘Sadbhavna’, the Indian Air Force has been extending assistance to residents in the Union Territories of Jammu and and Ladakh from time to time.

