India, China discuss situation along LAC to narrow down differences & find resolutions

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: The ministry of external affairs said that India and China held a discussion over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday and decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground.

MEA said that a ‘frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views' took place at the 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia) while the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, director general of the boundary & ocean affairs department of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

The two sides narowed down their differences and sought to find early resolution of the outstanding issues. For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels.

Following the guidance from two foreign ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July 2024, both sides engaged with a goal to narrow down differences and find an early resolution to outstanding issues. To achieve this, they decided to intensify contact through both diplomatic and military channels.

“In the meantime, they decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments. It was reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations,” MEA said in a press release.

Additionally, the leader of the Indian delegation called on the vice minister in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

This meeting builds upon the previous WMCC meeting held last month.

