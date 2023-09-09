India achieves consensus on New Delhi Declaration by G20

Northlines News Desk

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday that India received “100%” consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues focusing on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals, calling the New Delhi Declaration “historical and path-breaking.”

G20 Sherpa Kant congratulated India shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration had been reached and that it had been adopted.

“A historic and ground-breaking #G20 Declaration with complete agreement on all developmental and geopolitical issues.” In today's world, the new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity. “Demonstrates PM @narendramodi's leadership in today's world,” Kant wrote on X.

“The New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on – Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on SDGs Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century Reinvigorating Multilateralism,” he continued.

Kant also stated on his social media account that the G20 India presidency was the most ambitious in the history of the presidency. We have more than doubled the substantive work of previous presidencies with 112 outcomes and presidency documents.

The G20 Presidency of India has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. India has issued a strong call to action for the leaders to take the G20 all the way to the end.

PM Modi had previously stated, “I have received good news.” Consensus has been reached as a result of our team's efforts.

The New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration has helped to build consensus. This leadership declaration, in my opinion, should be adopted. I declare that I will sign this declaration. On this occasion, I'd like to thank my Sherpa, and the ministers who worked tirelessly to make it happen…According to the sources, “India's Footprint on G20 Outcomes are in the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, the Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy, the Goa Roadmap for Tourism, the Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for Land Restoration, and the Jaipur Call for Action to Improve MSMEs Access to Information.” PM Modi addressed the G20 Summit's Session-I on ‘One Earth' earlier today, beginning by expressing condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco. He then invited the African Union's president to take his seat as a member of G-20.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), to his seat among world leaders.

“With everyone's approval, I request the African Union Chairperson to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” Prime Minister Modi said.

During the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi stated, “The twenty-first century has the potential to give the entire world a new direction.” It is a time when we must find new solutions to long-standing problems. As a result, we must move forward by carrying out all of our responsibilities in a human-centred manner.”

“It is worth noting that India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the organisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared that it has become the “People's G20” in India, with crores of citizens involved.

“India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country,” he said in his opening statement. In India, this has become known as the People's G20. This affects millions of Indians. More than 200 meetings have taken place in more than 60 cities across the country. India proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership in the G20 in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath'. “I believe we can all agree on this proposal.”

Following COVID-19, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit, according to PM Modi. He made reference to the conflict between Ukrane and Russia and said the war had deepened the trust deficit further.