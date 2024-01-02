In violation Technical Assitant ‘Assumes’ work of JE, ‘Accrues’ huge property

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, January 01

In a clearcut violation of established rules, a Technical assistant in Rural Development Department, Block Sunderbani has allegedly assumed charge of permanent Junior Engineer.

According to sources, this Technical assistant has allegedly accrued huge property since he has assumed charge of Junior Engineer.

“The technical assistant, entrusted with overseeing MGNREGA works and preparing estimates, has been accused of wielding excessive power by directly engaging in deals with contractors,” said sources.

Sources suggested that the technical assistant’s is allegedly enjoying political influence.

“Within the department, senior officers are likely to initiate a formal inquiry into the matter, especially the excessive property of the Technical Assitant, ” said sources, adding that concerns have been raised about potential corruption, leading to calls for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to intervene and investigate the individual’s assets.

The accused technical assistant, despite receiving a meager salary, reportedly leads a lavish lifestyle, raising eyebrows about the source of his income.

“Authorities should scrutinize his bank account as part of the ongoing investigation to determine if there are any discrepancies,” said sources.