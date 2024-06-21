back to top
Search
IndiaIn big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED’s petition against release

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 21: The Delhi High Court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The high court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

The ED has challenging the trial court’s order passed on Thursday evening.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

Previous article
J&K Polls | ECI Orders Revision Of Electoral Rolls In J&K And 3 Poll-Bound States
Next article
Corporate tax cut, expansion of key schemes on India Inc’s budget wishlist
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Death toll in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy rises to 47, 30 critical

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai, Jun 21: The toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy...

Foreign college graduates should ‘automatically’ get green cards, says Trump

Northlines Northlines -
Jun 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday...

Jammu and Kashmir Administration empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat: LG Manoj Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration...

As we celebrate International Yoga Day and World Music Day on summer solstice, we ask celebrities how they combine the two in leading a...

Northlines Northlines -
Calming pillAlok Singh, Singer As a singer, music is an...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Death toll in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy rises to 47, 30...

Foreign college graduates should ‘automatically’ get green cards, says Trump

Jammu and Kashmir Administration empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat:...