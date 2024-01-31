IEDs fitted with Malaysia origin batteries recovered

Kathua (Jammu), Jan 30: Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy by recovering two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted with Malaysian-origin batteries in Kathua district.

A police spokesman said that during an early morning search operation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of District Police Kathua along the Bein Nalla near cremation grounds, two suspicious objects packed in polythene were discovered hidden in bushes.

“Acting promptly, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to inspect the objects. Upon examination, it was revealed that both items were improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” said the spokesman.

He added that each IED was contained within a plastic bottle and consisted of components such as an electric detonator, a 9V battery (originating from Malaysia), a circuit, screws serving as splinters, and explosive material.

Additionally, the plastic containers housing the IEDs were coated with plaster of Paris.

“The approximate weight of one IED was determined to be 1.5 kg, while the other weighed one kg,” he added, and he said that, recognising the potential danger, both IEDs were carefully and successfully dismantled on the spot by the police team, preventing any potential harm.

“The device was taken into possession after a controlled detonation,” he said, adding that a case was registered at the concerned police station and further investigation to arrest those responsible for planting IED is going on.