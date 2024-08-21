back to top
    IndiaIAF fighter aircraft drops 'air store' near Pokhran, nobody hurt
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    IAF fighter aircraft drops ‘air store’ near Pokhran, nobody hurt

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jaipur, Aug 21: An object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday.
    The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property, authorities said.
    “An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on ‘X'.
    The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the “air store”.
    Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal said some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.

    JKPSC Extends Last Date For Online Submission Of Application For J&K CCE-2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

