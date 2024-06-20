back to top
Search
TechnologyHow iPhone Users Can Now Send Talking Texts Through iMessage
Technology

How iPhone Users Can Now Send Talking Texts Through iMessage

By: Northlines

Date:

iPhone users have a handy new way to communicate through voice messages on the popular iMessage platform. The latest iOS update introduced auto-transcribed voice messages, instantly converting spoken audio to written text.

This innovative feature means recipients can read what was said even if they can’t listen to the recording. It’s ideal for times when playing audio aloud isn’t appropriate. Transcribed voice messages self-destruct once listened to, for privacy. However, users have the option to save important recordings permanently.

iMessage is renowned for its security and usability. Voice messaging further enhances the experience. Now conversations can involve both the spoken word and text, keeping communication natural and convenient. The transcription occurs swiftly too, appearing within seconds of sending depending on file size.

Sending talking texts is simple. Open Messages, find the contact, then press the microphone icon. Record and preview the message before sending. Apple handles the rest, attaching a written version for recipients. Just be aware edits aren’t possible after dispatch. But deleted talks can be erased from feeds if needed.

For now, audio sharing through iMessage is limited to other Apple device owners. A future iOS upgrade may introduce interoperability with Android phones using chat standards like RCS. With talking texts, conversations on iPhone flow just a little smoother.

Previous article
Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To 65%
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Choose the Perfect Mini Mighty Computer – A Buyer’s Guide to Mini PCs

Northlines Northlines -
"Pick the Right Mini Mighty: A Guide to Choosing...

Salesforce launches solutions to transform public sector services and banking processes in India

Northlines Northlines -
Salesforce steps up to support public sector and financial...

EU Competition Chief Flags “Very Serious Issues” With Apple’s Compliance to New Tech Rules

Northlines Northlines -
"Another Big Fine Looming for Apple as EU Raises...

Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship specs

Northlines Northlines -
Nothing's affordable CMF Phone 1 set for big debut Emerging...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To...

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s gracious act wins photographer’s gratitude

Top TN leaders visit Kallakurichi after hooch tragedy kills dozens