How daily cycling sparked Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar’s high jump journey to gold

“Pedaling to Paralympic podium: How cycling sparked Praveen Kumar’s leap to gold”

Praveen Kumar’s journey from cycling in his village to winning gold at the Paris Paralympics is one of perseverance and using strengths to overcome weaknesses. Born with one leg shorter than the other, cycling the 14 km daily to school actually helped Praveen develop strength in his right leg according to his coach.

This proved pivotal in his high jump career. Despite initial doubt over his classification, Praveen focused on training technique with his coach. Years of gym work and sprints paid off as he consistently improved, leaping over 1.70m just two years after taking up the sport.

In Tokyo, Praveen bagged silver on debut with a leap of 2.07m. But he was determined to scale greater heights in Paris. After overcoming a foot injury earlier this year, Praveen trained intensely.

His perseverance was rewarded in Paris as Praveen clinched gold with an Asia record jump of 2.08m. Elated parents know how their son will celebrate – by cycling with friends, an activity he has always cherished since childhood.

Praveen’s story highlights the power of passion and transforming weaknesses into strengths. His small-town upbringing instilled a never-say-die attitude that carried him to Paralympic glory. Practicing his beloved cycling paved the path to the high jump podium.