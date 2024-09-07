back to top
Search
    SportsHow daily cycling sparked Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar's high jump journey to...
    Sports

    How daily cycling sparked Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar’s high jump journey to gold

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Pedaling to Paralympic podium: How cycling sparked Praveen Kumar’s leap to gold”

    Praveen Kumar’s journey from cycling in his village to winning gold at the Paris Paralympics is one of perseverance and using strengths to overcome weaknesses. Born with one leg shorter than the other, cycling the 14 km daily to school actually helped Praveen develop strength in his right leg according to his coach.

    This proved pivotal in his high jump career. Despite initial doubt over his classification, Praveen focused on training technique with his coach. Years of gym work and sprints paid off as he consistently improved, leaping over 1.70m just two years after taking up the sport.

    In Tokyo, Praveen bagged silver on debut with a leap of 2.07m. But he was determined to scale greater heights in Paris. After overcoming a foot injury earlier this year, Praveen trained intensely.

    His perseverance was rewarded in Paris as Praveen clinched gold with an Asia record jump of 2.08m. Elated parents know how their son will celebrate – by cycling with friends, an activity he has always cherished since childhood.

    Praveen’s story highlights the power of passion and transforming weaknesses into strengths. His small-town upbringing instilled a never-say-die attitude that carried him to Paralympic glory. Practicing his beloved cycling paved the path to the high jump podium.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    US Labor Department Jobs Report Opens Door for Fed Interest Rate Cuts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Veteran Indian athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins Paralympic shot put bronze on debut

    Northlines Northlines -
    In what was a tremendous achievement for India, Nagaland's...

    Indian Olympians Manu Bhaker and Lovlina Borgohain to speak about their Paris Games journey

    Northlines Northlines -
    Two Indian athletes who have made their mark at...

    England fast bowler Mark Wood ruled out of cricket for rest of 2024 due to elbow injury

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a big blow to England's pace bowling lineup,...

    Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64 with Asian Record

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris , Sep 6: The Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Labor Department Jobs Report Opens Door for Fed Interest Rate...

    Stree 2 director clarifies co-star’s statement amid film’s blockbuster success

    When Excessive Health Searches Do More Harm than Good