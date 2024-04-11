Search
How can IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP, Punjab government yet to accept her resignation, Bhagwant Mann ‘warns’ of ramifications

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, Apr 11: Hours after Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka, joined the BJP on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation has not been accepted by the government.

Taking to X, Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of voluntary retirement.

The CM also warned Parampal Kaur that joining a political party without resignation being accepted could land her in trouble.

Parampal Kaur is a 2011 batch IAS officer, and had sought voluntary retirement last week.

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored
SBI Refuses To Disclose Electoral Bonds' Details Under RTI Act
