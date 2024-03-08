Search
Hours after sister’s death, TV actress Dolly Sohi of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Kkusum’ fame dies of cervical cancer at 47

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Mar 8: Actress Dolly Sohi, best known for TV show “Jhanak” and “Bhabhi”, died on Friday morning at a hospital in Navi Mumbai due to cervical cancer, her brother Manpreet said.

She was 47.

The actor, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer around six months ago, was undergoing treatment for the disease.

“She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her had deteriorated,” Manpreet told sources.

A night before, Dolly's sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actress, passed away due to jaundice.

“Amandeep passed away on Thursday due to jaundice at the DY Patil hospital,” Manpreet added.

Some of Dolly's notable performances include TV shows such as “Kkusum”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and “Parineetii”.

Dolly's last rites will be held in the afternoon.

