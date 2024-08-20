back to top
Search
    IndiaHindustan Zinc to pay Rs 8,028 cr as 2nd interim dividend...
    India

    Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs 8,028 cr as 2nd interim dividend at Rs 19/share

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the current financial year amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore.

    The board gave the go-ahead in a meeting held on Tuesday.

    “The board…Has considered and approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share i.E. 950 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore,” Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a filing to BSE.

    PTI had earlier reported that HZL is planning a special dividend payout of Rs 8,000 crore to its shareholders in FY25.

    For FY24, HZL paid a total dividend of Rs 5,493 crore, with the government receiving Rs 1,622 crore for its 29.5 per cent stake in the company.

    In FY23, the company set a record by paying out a dividend of around Rs 32,000 crore, with the government receiving a substantial Rs 9,500 crore.

    HZL has reported 19.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,345 crore for June quarter FY25 due to higher EBITDA. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,964 crore for the year-ago period.

    Income rose to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 7,564 crore in the year-ago period. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the 's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in .

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hi-Tech Pipes gets Rs 100-cr pipe supply order; to raise Rs 600 cr through equities
    Next article
    Zappfresh acquires Mumbai-based Bonsaro to expand its online meat delivery business
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Following the rape and murder incident...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Optiemus Electronics on Tuesday announced its foray...

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion Day campaign exposing leather cruelty

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Screaming in terror as she’s “skinned alive”, actor Adah...

    Lava dials up ambitions for smart wearables market

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies With the recent launch of smartwatches, home-grown smartphone maker...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion...