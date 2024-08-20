Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs 8,028 cr as 2nd interim dividend at Rs 19/share

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the current financial year amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore.

The board gave the go-ahead in a meeting held on Tuesday.

“The board…Has considered and approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share i.E. 950 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore,” Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a filing to BSE.

PTI had earlier reported that HZL is planning a special dividend payout of Rs 8,000 crore to its shareholders in FY25.

For FY24, HZL paid a total dividend of Rs 5,493 crore, with the government receiving Rs 1,622 crore for its 29.5 per cent stake in the company.

In FY23, the company set a record by paying out a dividend of around Rs 32,000 crore, with the government receiving a substantial Rs 9,500 crore.

HZL has reported 19.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,345 crore for June quarter FY25 due to higher EBITDA. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,964 crore for the year-ago period.

Income rose to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 7,564 crore in the year-ago period. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.