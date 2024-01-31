Govt enhances monthly wages for MGNREGA staff

Tawi, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced the approval of an enhanced monthly remuneration for supporting staff associated with the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Fulfilling a long-standing demand, this move the LG said is set to benefit approximately 4000 employees. “J&K Admin is committed to the well-being of all the staff and their families,” he said.

“Enhancement of monthly remuneration of MGNREGA supporting staff has been approved thereby fulfilling their long pending demand. The move will benefit around 4000 employees. J&K Admin is committed to the well-being of all the staff and their families,” the office of LG said in a post on X.

