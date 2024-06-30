back to top
Govt engages realtors on Draft Development Rights, Land Pooling Policies

Srinagar, June 29: The Government of and has taken a significant step towards enhancing urban development by formulating the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy 2024 and the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy 2024.

As part of the inclusive policy-making process, the Housing and Urban Development Department has invited objections and suggestions from the general public.

To further this initiative, Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department convened meetings with real estate stakeholders of Kashmir and Jammu on 26th and 29th of June, 2024, at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and Jammu respectively.

These meetings aimed to gather valuable insights and feedback from the realtors of Jammu and Kashmir on the proposed policies.

A comprehensive presentation on the Draft Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy and the Draft Land Pooling Policy was delivered, detailing the key features and benefits of the policies.

The presentation underscored the government's commitment to creating a balanced development framework that addresses the needs of all stakeholders.

Following the presentation, comments and suggestions were sought from the realtors.

The participants actively shared their perspectives, offering constructive feedback and proposing amendments to enhance the efficacy of the policies. The discussions were marked by a collaborative spirit, with realtors expressing their appreciation for the government's inclusive approach.

Both meetings concluded on a positive note, with the Commissioner Secretary thanking the realtors for their participation and valuable contributions. The feedback gathered during these sessions will be meticulously reviewed and considered in finalization of the policies.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir remains dedicated towards fostering a transparent and participatory policy-making process, ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and incorporated.

The finalized policies are expected to pave the way for a more organized and sustainable urban development landscape in the region.

Srinagar Airport begins structural audit of all buildings
Govt committed to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

