back to top
Search
    JammuGovt Degree Colleges in J&K face decline in student enrollment
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Govt Degree Colleges in J&K face decline in student enrollment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 14: In a worrisome development, the government degree colleges of Jammu and are facing a decline trend in student enrollment.

    The top official of the Higher Department said that besides the overall decline in student enrolment, many colleges have stopped teaching many science subjects as a major subject.

    “There is no particular area for the decline in students' enrolment. In the past couple of years, the decline trend of student enrolment is being witnessed from both the peripheral and urban areas as well,” the official said.

    He said, “The major decline is being seen in science and mathematics subjects.”

    “As of now it seems that the students who do not opt for regular studies are taking admissions in IGNOU or are pursuing education through distance mode,” the official said.

    He further said, “Besides continuing their studies through distance mode, many a student's prefer to work simultaneously.”

    The official said that the Higher Education Department was in the process of analyzing the major reason to overcome the issue.

    In the meantime, Director Colleges of JK, Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in a communiqué to principals of government degree colleges and GCET's of Jammu and Kashmir have sought opinion and suggestions from them.

    “We all have been witnessing a major decline in student enrollment across disciplines for the last few years and need to strategize for addressing this major issue,” reads the communiqué of the Higher Education Department.

    “In this regard you are requested to forward your opinion and suggestions in a one page write up only in a bullet format so that we have a deeper insight into the issue at hand,” Director Colleges told principals of government degree colleges.

    Earlier this year, in wake of low CUET based admissions in many degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, Higher Education Department on Saturday exempted 64 Government Degree Colleges from making admissions through CUET score for academic session 2024-25.

    The department had further said that many other students did not prefer to seek admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mode keeping in view their geographical locations, topography and availability of the infrastructure.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Congress in crisis as political ground slips in Kashmir & in Jammu also
    Next article
    SC declines plea against LG’s power to nominate 5 MLAs to J&K Assembly
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who...

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Aam Aadmi Party has...

    ED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak Case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    ED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak...