Govt Degree Colleges in J&K face decline in student enrollment

Jammu Tawi, Oct 14: In a worrisome development, the government degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir are facing a decline trend in student enrollment.

The top official of the Higher Education Department said that besides the overall decline in student enrolment, many colleges have stopped teaching many science subjects as a major subject.

“There is no particular area for the decline in students' enrolment. In the past couple of years, the decline trend of student enrolment is being witnessed from both the peripheral and urban areas as well,” the official said.

He said, “The major decline is being seen in science and mathematics subjects.”

“As of now it seems that the students who do not opt for regular studies are taking admissions in IGNOU or are pursuing education through distance mode,” the official said.

He further said, “Besides continuing their studies through distance mode, many a student's prefer to work simultaneously.”

The official said that the Higher Education Department was in the process of analyzing the major reason to overcome the issue.

In the meantime, Director Colleges of JK, Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in a communiqué to principals of government degree colleges and GCET's of Jammu and Kashmir have sought opinion and suggestions from them.

“We all have been witnessing a major decline in student enrollment across disciplines for the last few years and need to strategize for addressing this major issue,” reads the communiqué of the Higher Education Department.

“In this regard you are requested to forward your opinion and suggestions in a one page write up only in a bullet format so that we have a deeper insight into the issue at hand,” Director Colleges told principals of government degree colleges.

Earlier this year, in wake of low CUET based admissions in many degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, Higher Education Department on Saturday exempted 64 Government Degree Colleges from making admissions through CUET score for academic session 2024-25.

The department had further said that many other students did not prefer to seek admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mode keeping in view their geographical locations, topography and availability of the infrastructure.