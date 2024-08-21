back to top
Search
    JammuGovt constitutes Committee for identification of sites for developing parking lots in...
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Govt constitutes Committee for identification of sites for developing parking lots in Jammu, Srinagar Cities

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 20: The Jammu and Government has constituted a committee for identification of sites/areas for developing parking lots in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

    As per the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Inspector General of Police, (Traffic), J&K will be Chairman of the committee while Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Transport Commissioner, J&K; Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority; Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority and Any other member to be co-opted by the Committee will be members of the committee.

    “The terms of reference of the committee will be to identify suitable areas/sites for the developing of parking lots at both places at Jammu & Srinagar city, To ensure that the land identified is encumbrance-free and suitable for the purpose, to ensure strict compliance to all rules, procedure/guidelines issued by the Government from time to time and to coordinate with concerned line Departments/Organizations in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” reads the order.

    “The Committee shall submit its recommendations/suggestions to the Housing and Urban Development Department within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order,” the order further reads.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ACB arrest VLW for accepting bribe in Kupwara
    Next article
    Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Jammu visit rescheduled to August 22

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 21: The visit of Congress President Mallikarjun...

    Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu: Though no case of Monkeypox was reported from...

    ACB arrest VLW for accepting bribe in Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau...

    ADM Reasi orders depositing of license weapons

    Northlines Northlines -
    REASI, Aug 20: District Administration Reasi today asked the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted...

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return...