Govt constitutes Committee for identification of sites for developing parking lots in Jammu, Srinagar Cities

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee for identification of sites/areas for developing parking lots in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

As per the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Inspector General of Police, (Traffic), J&K will be Chairman of the committee while Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Transport Commissioner, J&K; Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority; Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority and Any other member to be co-opted by the Committee will be members of the committee.

“The terms of reference of the committee will be to identify suitable areas/sites for the developing of parking lots at both places at Jammu & Srinagar city, To ensure that the land identified is encumbrance-free and suitable for the purpose, to ensure strict compliance to all rules, procedure/guidelines issued by the Government from time to time and to coordinate with concerned line Departments/Organizations in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” reads the order.

“The Committee shall submit its recommendations/suggestions to the Housing and Urban Development Department within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order,” the order further reads.