back to top
Search
WorldGoogle fires 28 employees protesting against $1.2 bn Israeli contract
World

Google fires 28 employees protesting against $1.2 bn Israeli contract

By: Northlines

Date:

agencies

Bloomberg : fires workers protesting $1.2 billion contract to provide Israel AI, cloud services through Project Nimbus

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government with AI and cloud services.

The protests, which were led by the No Tech for Apartheid organization, took place Tuesday across Google offices in New York City, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California. Protesters in New York and California staged a nearly 10-hour sit-in, with others documenting the action, including through a Twitch livestream. Nine of them were arrested Tuesday evening on trespassing charges.

Several workers involved in the protests, including those who were not directly engaged in the sit-in, received a message from the company's Employee Relations group informing them that they had been put on leave. Google told the affected employees that it's “keeping this matter as confidential as possible, only disclosing information on a need to know basis” in an email seen by Bloomberg. On Wednesday evening, the workers were informed they were being dismissed by the company, according to a statement from Google staff with the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

 

 

 

Previous article
Army Chief attends opening ceremony of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise in Termez
Next article
Nestlé baby products in India, African and Latin American countries contain higher sugar content: Report
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

Northlines Northlines -
Dubai, Apr 18: The United Arab Emirates was still...

World Bank president Ajay Banga in TIME’s 100 most influential people list

Northlines Northlines -
agencies World Bank president Ajay Banga is among the Indians...

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

Northlines Northlines -
Karachi, Apr 17: Coming down heavily on the continuous...

US reacts to PM Modi’s ‘killing terrorists in their homes’ remark

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, Apr 17: The US has encouraged India and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sole woman among 17 Indians onboard seized vessel MSC Aries returns...

BJP talks about crossing 400 seats to implement UCC, hoist Tricolour...

NE’s integration with rest of India happened under Modi Govt: Nadda