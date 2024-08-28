back to top
Search
    IndiaGold prices remain steady; silver declines Rs 400
    India

    Gold prices remain steady; silver declines Rs 400

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 74,350 per 10 grams in the capital on Wednesday in scattered deals even as it weakened in the overseas markets.

    Silver prices, however, declined Rs 400 to Rs 87,800 per kilogram. It had ended at Rs 88,200 per kg in the previous session on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also ruled flat at Rs 74,000 per 10 grams.

    Traders attributed the fall in silver price due to poor offtake by industrial units and global influences.

    In the markets, comex gold is trading at USD 2,542.20 per ounce, down USD 10.70 per ounce or 0.42 per cent.

    “Gold prices were slightly lower during European trading hours on Wednesday, due to a rebound in the US dollar,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

    According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity , Kotak Securities, comex gold is trading above USD 2,500 per ounce, supported by the FOMC meeting minutes, which reinforced expectations of a September rate cut.

    Rising geopolitical tensions, particularly the escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, also bolstered gold prices as a safe-haven asset, Chainwala said. Silver was also quoting lower at USD 29.93 per ounce in the global markets.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Centre to provide Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in northeast region
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Centre to provide Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in northeast region

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coresspondent NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved...

    UPS a new scheme, not rollback of NPS as claimed by Congress: Sitharaman

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Accusing Congress of spreading misinformation, Finance Minister...

    Snow disappears from Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat for first time ever, experts raise alarm

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies PITHORAGARH: Snow disappeared completely for the first time ever...

    IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Satish Kumar, an officer of the Indian...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to provide Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects...

    UPS a new scheme, not rollback of NPS as claimed by...

    Monkey Pox Virus is emerging as a real threat to developing...