back to top
Search
    IndiaGiving Anticipatory Bail In NDPS Act Case ‘Very Serious’ Issue, Unheard Of:...
    India

    Giving Anticipatory Bail In NDPS Act Case ‘Very Serious’ Issue, Unheard Of: SC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI:  Granting anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is a “very serious” issue and “unheard of”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.   A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and K V Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by an accused seeking regular bail in a case lodged for alleged offences under provisions of the NDPS Act in West Bengal.

    The bench directed the West Bengal Government to consider whether the state proposes to file an application seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to four accused in a case.

    It issued notice to the state of West Bengal on the accused’s bail plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks.

    The petitioner’s counsel told the bench that four of the six accused in the case were granted pre-arrest bail while one of them was on regular bail.

    “In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail?” the bench wondered. “In NDPS matter, anticipatory bail is unheard of,” it said.

    “We can issue notice (on the plea) and direct the state to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused,” the court observed.

    “Grant of anticipatory bail in a NDPS matter is a very serious issue. We, therefore, direct the state to consider whether it proposes to file an application for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the co-accused,” the top court said.

    In the plea, the accused challenged the Calcutta High Court’s order of July this year dismissing his application seeking regular bail in the case lodged in October 2023.

    “The samples that were sent to FSL have tested positive indicating that the materials seized from the petitioner are contraband,” the high court had said in its order.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Nearly 37,000 SC Judgements Since 1947 Translated In Hindi: CJI Chandrachud
    Next article
    Tharoor To Head Standing Committee On External Affairs, Digvijaya To Chair Panel On Education
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India faces significant terror threat from ISIS Al-Qaeda in J K FATF

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 19: The “most significant” terrorism threat...

    HC seeks stand of Puja Khedkar on perjury claim by UPSC in anticipatory bail case

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought...

    Tharoor To Head Standing Committee On External Affairs, Digvijaya To Chair Panel On Education

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will head...

    Nearly 37,000 SC Judgements Since 1947 Translated In Hindi: CJI Chandrachud

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Nearly 37,000 Supreme Court judgements since Independence...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India faces significant terror threat from ISIS Al-Qaeda in J K...

    Listen to the President!

    India needs stronger laws to combat misinformation in expanding digital economy