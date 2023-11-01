Get to Know Aviator Spribe Right Now!

One of the most popular games in the Crash/Instant category, where the player determines the fate of his winnings, is Aviator. This gambling game attracts players from India and other countries of the world with its simple interface, clear rules and high level of excitement. Every Indian player from 18 years and older can start playing Aviator to test their luck and attentiveness, as well as to try to break the score, reaching the maximum multiplier of x200! Learn the best Aviator strategy to increase your chances of winning.

Aviator Spribe Game – What is it?

The famous developer of gambling games released the Aviator game in 2020. Since its release, the game instantly caused a big stir among gamblers, and won them over with its simple game mechanics, fairness of the outcomes of rounds, wide opportunities, and the fact that only the decisions made by the player depend on his winnings.

Regardless of whether the game is played in a computer browser or mobile application, players can win literally in 2 clicks, if they have attention, luck, and good intuition. The mechanics of the game is quite simple, so even beginners can easily understand the gameplay.

Below is a summary table with the main features of the game:

Genre Crash Theme Aviation Provider Spribe Year of Establishment 2020 RTP 97% Max. Win per 1 round x200 Auto Bet / Auto Withdrawal Available Demo Mode Available Available Platforms Website, Mobile Site, App for Android / iOS Protective Algorithm Provably Fair

Spribe Aviator game rules

To quickly and easily start playing Aviator, it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the basic rules of the game:

Upon opening the game, an animated screen with an image of a flying aircraft, two betting fields, statistics of completed rounds, and some other options appear in front of players.

Before the start of each round the player has to place a bet (one or two bets in one round).

Once the round starts, an airplane flying forward appears on the game screen. As the duration of the aircraft’s flight increases, the multiplier also increases.

At any moment of the flight of the aircraft to get a win, you must press the Cashout button, the size of which depends on the multiplier at the time of pressing the button.

If you do not have time to press the Cashout button before the plane falls, the bet will be lost.

The plane can leave the playing field at any moment of the round, even at the very beginning of the multiplier x1.05., which in turn further increases the level of excitement of players.

The maximum possible win is x200;

RTP – 97%.

This knowledge is enough to start playing Aviator on your smartphone from anywhere in India, or in your computer browser.

Predicting the outcome of rounds

The Aviator algorithm is based on Provably Fair technology, so it is impossible to predict the final odds in a particular round. Besides, the game is played in Live mode and the results of the rounds are the same for all players. Of course, nowadays you can find a lot of different software on the internet that you can install on your mobile device. Such applications will send a notification when the aircraft reaches a specific multiplier in the next round. However, such software is invented by scammers who want to steal your data and finances. Remember that every round of Aviator is unpredictable, as Provably Fair technology is responsible for the transparency and fairness of the game rounds.

But if you want to increase your chances of winning rounds, you can check out some strategies in the section below.

The best strategies to increase your chances of winning at Aviator

As you have already realized, it is impossible to predict the exact outcome of Aviator rounds. However, experienced players have developed several effective strategies that can help you increase your chances of winning and get closer to victory. Familiarize yourself with them and use them to earn even more than expected on Aviator:

Cautious Strategy

The essence of this strategy is to place a bet and hit the Cashout button at a multiplier of x1.1-x1.2. This way, you will almost always stay in the plus side, except for rare situations when the plane ends up flying at a multiplier of 1.05. However, the downside to this strategy is that the winnings will be insignificant. In addition, this strategy can get boring quickly, as you will take your winnings at the same odds each time.

Risky strategy

This strategy may appeal to you more, because risk is excitement. The essence of this strategy is to expect big odds. We are talking about odds of x20, x50, x100 and even x200. It is recommended to place a small amount of bet and wait for higher odds than to risk all your money at once. Yes, a larger bet amount means a larger win amount at higher odds, but don’t forget the name of the strategy – Risky!

Tips and Tricks for Aviator Game

Apart from strategies, we would also like to give you some useful tips that can also help you in getting bigger winnings when playing the game:

According to statistics, the aircraft reaches high odds every hour to an hour and a half. To find out the last time the odds went up to 50, you can check out the “Round History” section. As a result, you will realize how much money is better to bet in a particular round.

Until you get the hang of it, start playing at small odds, such as 1.2-1.5. This way, you are not risking your money too much, and even if you lose, the small amount of money lost will not make you feel too bad.

A stable internet connection will avoid delays during the game and losing your bet.

Do not look for patterns in the statistics, as the result of each round is determined by the RNG.

Before you start playing Aviator for real money, practice in demo mode to get used to the game and understand its rules.

Patel Chandran states that if you have read this page to the end, you can be sure that your Aviator game will now be even brighter, and more importantly, more profitable!