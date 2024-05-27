back to top
‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor shot, killed at 37

Washington, May 27: In a heartbreaking turn of events, actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's ‘General Hospital,' was tragically killed at the age of 37.

The incident occurred on early Saturday morning when three suspects attempted to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle, as confirmed by Deadline.

According to a law enforcement source, when Wactor confronted the thieves, he was shot by the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Wactor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspects responsible for this heinous act remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wactor's mother, speaking to TMZ, expressed her devastation over the loss of her son, “Johnny was a wonderful person and a talented actor. He had so much more to give to the . This senseless act of violence has taken him from us far too soon.”

Johnny Wactor's career spanned both television and film. His role as Brando Corbin on ‘General Hospital' from 2020 to 2022 won him a loyal fan base. The character, initially presumed dead, made a dramatic entrance as Gladys Corbin's (played by Bonnie Burroughs) son.

Brando's storyline included a poignant marriage to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and a tragic end, mirroring the untimely demise of Wactor himself.

Beyond ‘General Hospital,' Wactor's versatile acting skills were showcased in a variety of television series. His credits included appearances in ‘Army Wives' (2007), ‘Siberia' (2013), ‘Agent X' (2015), and more recent shows like ‘Station 19' (2023) and ‘Barbee Rehab' (2023).

His talent was not confined to the small screen. Wactor also had significant roles in films such as ‘USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage' (2016) alongside Nicolas Cage and Tom Sizemore, as well as other projects like ‘Sisters of the Groom' and ‘Cold Soldiers.' His latest film, ‘Dead Talk Tales: Volume I', released this year. It saw him portray the character Marcus which garnered much love from his fans.

