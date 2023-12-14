Funskool launches season’s special range of toys and games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Funskool India, India's leading toy manufacturer, has launched 13 products, this holiday season. The innovative, interesting toys and games which come in new attractive packaging are apt for children starting from 3 years onwards.R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India Ltd, spoke with enthusiasm about the efforts put in by his team to launch the latest range and said, “We have always been keen to bring out toys and games which provide food for thought. The latest offering is no different. They are the result of focussed research and development.

Our entertaining and educative toys and games is sure to lure not just children, but also their parents. By making a Funskool purchase, parents can be assured of making the right choice for their wards.”Among the newly-launched games is Tornado Force, an electronic game, apt for children above 6 years. This game creates ‘real-wind' and is all about protecting the herd of sheep. Yet another electronic game launched is the Truth Detector, which would interest children above 8 years. With 500 questions to ask, the game is all about having fun with family and friends using a super-attractive detector with press buttons, the game is sure to excite the young ones.

The machine is designed to catch the lie and that makes it unique.Under Funskool's home brand Giggles, a series of role-play playsets themed ‘Happy lil home', has been launched.

Comprising an iron, a toaster, a juicer and a washing machine, these role-play toy sets are thoughtfully designed and aimed at honing motor skills, developing culinary imaginations, and more importantly mimicking daily chores done by grown-ups which young kids love to do.Educational puzzles – ‘Animals and their sounds' and ‘Inventions and their inventors' have also been introduced. For children interested in arts, Funskool has launched two products – Madhubani which gives the child an opportunity to paint a bag with a set of 2 beautiful pre-marked art sceneries and Sandscape Wonder – a kit designed for sand and bottle art enthusiasts. The best part about these products is the step-by-step guidance given which will help children navigate through it with fun.Other latest attractions include Fundough Deluxe Roller Set, Fundough Mega XL pack and Rummikub in an eco-friendly wooden version.