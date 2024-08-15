Frustrated by dwindling local recruitment, Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: L-G Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said Pakistan was pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir as it was frustrated by dwindling local recruitment and increasing faith of people in democracy, reflected in record turnouts during the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Independence Day speech at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Mr. Sinha said that there has been a “remarkable decline in terrorism” in the past few years.

“No terror outfit has any top leadership left here. Strikes and pelting of stone pelting have been consigned to the pages of history. With dwindling local recruitment into terror ranks and strengthening of people's belief in democracy, our neighbouring country is frustrated.

“A country which is unable to provide basic amenities like two square meals to its own citizens, is sending foreign terrorists here to create instability and disturb peace,” he said.

The L-G said there have been some terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few months in which several security personnel and civilians lost their lives.

“There have been some unfortunate incidents in the Jammu region recently in which we lost brave officers, soldiers and some citizens as well. I bow to their sacrifice. We have full faith in the courage and patriotism of security forces and they have been given full freedom [to deal with terrorism],” he added.