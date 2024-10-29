Fresh Snowfall Blankets Higher Reaches of Kashmir

JAMMU, Oct 29: The higher reaches of the Kashmir valley experienced a fresh snowfall on Tuesday amid Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted more snow during the next 24 hours, officials said.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted the weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain/light snow over higher reaches of north and central Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Kashmir weather, an independent weather observer, Faizan Arif, said a fresh snowfall has occurred in higher areas of Bandipora, including Kilshay Top in Gurez, the higher reaches of Kupwara district, and some areas of the Pir Panjal range situated in Baramulla district. Light snow was also reported from the Zojila-Minamarg axis on the Ladakh highway.

He said there is also a possibility of snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir valley during the early morning hours of October 30 and thereafter the weather is likely to remain dry till November 8.

The MeT officials have advised farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops, and other farm operations.

There is a possibility of mist or shallow fog over the plains of Kashmir during the morning hours from November 1 onwards.

The minimum temperature recorded during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday in Srinagar was 10.4 degrees Celsius, and it was 7.4 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal of 22.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday in Srinagar, the MeT office said.