Four Of A Family Killed After Truck Hits Their Car In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Feb 4: A couple and their two daughters were killed and another one was injured early Sunday after their car was hit by a truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The family from Jammu was on its way to Kashmir. The accident took place at Salore near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway shortly after midnight, the officials said.

They said a rashly-driven truck hit the private car which then collided with another truck, resulting in on-the-spot death of Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Rittu (32) and daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11). Another daughter, Brinda (15), suffered critical injuries.

Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to arrest the erring driver who fled the scene after the accident, the officials said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified truck driver was killed when his vehicle loaded with bovine animals fell down from a bridge near Manwal in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu around 5 am, the officials said.

Over a dozen bovine animals also died in the accident, they said, adding the truck was plying from Jandrah towards Manwal and fell down from the bridge near Saunoo village. (Agencies)