back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirFormer MLA Aijaz Mir asked to appear before NIA court for recording...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Former MLA Aijaz Mir asked to appear before NIA court for recording his statement

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 6: The Investigation Agency (NIA) has asked former MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir to appear before NIA court in  on September 11 as a witness in a case for recording his statement.

    “The NIA vs Aadil Bashir Sheikh and others case is fixed for prosecution evidence of Special Judge, NIA J&K at Jammu on 11-09-24 and your statement is required to be recorded on the said date of hearing, “reads the notice of Special Public Prosecutor NIA J&K at Jammu to Aijaz.
    “You are as such requested to cause your appearance before the Hon'ble Court on 11-09-24 at 10:00 AM sharp without fail. In case you fail to appear before the court without just cause, appropriate action will be taken to compel your appearance before the court,” it reads further.
    In 2018, Aadil Bashir Sheikh, an SPO deployed with Aijaz Mir, the then MLA Wachi, decamped with seven rifles and other ammunition from the official residence of MLA in Jawahar Nagar Srinagar.
    The case was later handed over to NIA for investigation.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Centre discharges former trainee officer Puja Khedkar from IAS
    Next article
    Randhir Singh set to be elected as first OCA president from India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Randhir Singh set to be elected as first OCA president from India

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 7: Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh...

    Centre discharges former trainee officer Puja Khedkar from IAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 7: The central government has discharged...

    Jammu will decide formation of next govt in Jammu & Kashmir: Minister Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sept 7: The Jammu region would decide...

    Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will hold public rallies in Ramban and Banihal, Jammu & Kashmir, tomorrow.

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Randhir Singh set to be elected as first OCA president from...

    Centre discharges former trainee officer Puja Khedkar from IAS

    Jammu will decide formation of next govt in Jammu & Kashmir:...