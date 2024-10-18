Former Indian intelligence officer indicted in assassination plot against Sikh activist

In a major development, United States authorities have indicted an ex-official of India's premier intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for allegedly directing a murder-for-hire plot targeting a prominent Sikh separatist leader based in the US. Vikash Yadav, who once held a senior position in RAW but is now believed to be no longer employed by the Indian government, has been charged with three serious offenses including murder-for-hire conspiracy and money laundering in relation to a failed bid to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil last year.

According to court documents unveiled by the Department of Justice, Yadav was the mastermind behind the assassination plot and went by the code name “CC-1” in the original indictment filed against another accused, Nikhil Gupta, last year. Gupta has been detained in New York since his arrest in the Czech Republic. It is alleged that Yadav recruited Gupta and tasked him with finding a hitman to eliminate Pannun, the head of pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice who has been designated as a terrorist by India.

In a major development signaling increased scrutiny of transnational assassination attempts on U.S. soil, the FBI has issued a wanted notice for Yadav containing details of his involvement and physical description. Officials warned that neither position nor proximity to power will deter them from pursuing those engaged in lethal plots targeting American citizens exercising their constitutionally protected rights. Yadav is now at risk of extradition and a lengthy prison sentence if convicted on the serious charges framed against him.

The announcement comes amid exacerbated tensions between India and some Western nations over allegations of state-sponsored targeting of dissidents abroad. Canada has accused unnamed Indian government operatives of involvement in recent violence there, including a shooting murder, straining diplomatic ties. As authorities pledge accountability, the indictment serves as a reminder that acts of international terrorism will not be taken lightly regardless of the identities or intentions of those orchestrating them from foreign soil.