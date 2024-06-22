For This Holy Yatra, We Have Worked A Solution Through Fusion Of Technology And Human Resource: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched various Swachh initiatives of Directorate of Rural Sanitation for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, at Raj Bhawan today.



In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the Directorate of Rural Sanitation. He said the new logo, Swachh Yatra Anthem, Website and mobile application will greatly benefit our objective of Zero-Waste Pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor highlighted the integrated strategy of the UT Administration and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board aimed at Zero-waste, clean and efficient sanitation system and complete protection to natural resources and environment.

“J&K is at the forefront of promoting sustainable tourism. For this holy Yatra, we have worked a solution through fusion of technology and human resource,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the new endeavours, the Lt Governor said the logo ‘शिवसंकल्पमस्तु' symbolises the resolve to make Yatra memorable. A dedicated website shivamsankalpamastu.in and Nandi- the Yatra Saarthi App will be accurate info source related to Yatra and sanitation, he added.

He also lauded the initiatives aimed at creating awareness among the pilgrims and all the stakeholders. He said the anthem ‘Chal Amarnath' symbolises the convergence of spirituality, natural heritage and ecology.

The Lt Governor called upon the officials and all stakeholders to make dedicated efforts for installation of all the requisite facilities in view of the annual Yatra, on priority.

He emphasized on sensitization of sanitation workers on cleanliness and hygiene. We need to pay special attention towards environment-friendly disposal of solid waste and piped water and power connection, lighting, and availability of necessary facilities at all toilets, he said.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department; Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Rural Sanitation, and other senior officials attended the launch ceremony.