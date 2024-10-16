back to top
Search
    BusinessFive AI and Business Startups Shine at Pear VC's Larger Accelerator Demo...
    BusinessLatest NewsStartup News

    Five AI and Business Startups Shine at Pear VC’s Larger Accelerator Demo Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Pear VC, a prominent early-stage venture capital firm, has been operating an accelerator program for nearly a decade. Each batch typically includes around 10 startups that receive funding, office space, and guidance to help launch and scale their businesses. Many successful companies have participated, including Viz.ai, Affinity, and Valar Labs.

    This year, Pear expanded its accelerator – now called PearX – to twice annual cohorts of approximately 20 startups each. Participating companies also get recruiting assistance alongside the standard accelerator supports. While still smaller than some programs, PearX aims to foster more startups through its enhanced resources.

    Unlike many accelerators, PearX startups aren't publicly announced until Demo Day – an industry event where company founders pitch investors. The funding Pear provides can vary significantly based on a startup's needs, from $250,000 to $2 million. At the recent Demo Day, five startups particularly stood out.

    Neutrino AI helps AI companies determine the best machine learning models and systems for their applications. This ensures developers work efficiently while minimizing costs.

    Quno AI uses AI agents to automate market collection through phone surveys. Its real-time analysis capabilities help brands gain faster insights.

    ResiQuant develops catastrophe models to assess risk for home insurers. Its structural engineering data and models may lower premiums by more accurately gauging building resilience.

    Self Eval monitors production lines with cameras and AI, identifying defects in real-time to catch issues before shipment. This appeals to manufacturers wanting quality assurance improvements.

    TeachShare creates individualized lesson plans tailored for teachers' classrooms, saving time spent modifying curricula to meet student needs.

    By spotlighting these promising startups, Pear VC's expanded accelerator aims to fuel greater innovation through dedicated resources and connections for early-stage entrepreneurs.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu and Kashmir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu and Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

    Omar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister-designate Omar...

    Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah’s Swearing-in as J&K Chief Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition...

    IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; Nothing suspicious found

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ahmedabad, Oct 16: A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Mumbai...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of UT Jammu...

    Omar visits Hazratbal shrine ahead of his swearing in

    Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah’s Swearing-in as J&K Chief...