Five AI and Business Startups Shine at Pear VC’s Larger Accelerator Demo Day

Pear VC, a prominent early-stage venture capital firm, has been operating an accelerator program for nearly a decade. Each batch typically includes around 10 startups that receive funding, office space, and guidance to help launch and scale their businesses. Many successful companies have participated, including Viz.ai, Affinity, and Valar Labs.

This year, Pear expanded its accelerator – now called PearX – to twice annual cohorts of approximately 20 startups each. Participating companies also get recruiting assistance alongside the standard accelerator supports. While still smaller than some programs, PearX aims to foster more startups through its enhanced resources.

Unlike many accelerators, PearX startups aren't publicly announced until Demo Day – an industry event where company founders pitch investors. The funding Pear provides can vary significantly based on a startup's needs, from $250,000 to $2 million. At the recent Demo Day, five startups particularly stood out.

Neutrino AI helps AI companies determine the best machine learning models and systems for their applications. This ensures developers work efficiently while minimizing costs.

Quno AI uses AI agents to automate market research collection through phone surveys. Its real-time analysis capabilities help brands gain faster insights.

ResiQuant develops catastrophe models to assess risk for home insurers. Its structural engineering data and models may lower premiums by more accurately gauging building resilience.

Self Eval monitors production lines with cameras and AI, identifying defects in real-time to catch issues before shipment. This appeals to manufacturers wanting quality assurance improvements.

TeachShare creates individualized lesson plans tailored for teachers' classrooms, saving time spent modifying curricula to meet student needs.

By spotlighting these promising startups, Pear VC's expanded accelerator aims to fuel greater innovation through dedicated resources and connections for early-stage entrepreneurs.