FIR filed in Kishtwar over ‘inflammatory’ video in support of independent candidate

Jammu, Sep 3: A video has surfaced online showing some people raising “objectionable slogans” purportedly at a meeting of an independent candidate from Inderwal, with an official saying he has been served a notice and an FIR has been filed against unnamed persons.

However, Ghulam Mohd Saroori said he was not aware about any such meeting where “inflammatory slogans” were raised by his supporters.

“Some mischievous persons had circulated an edited/doctored video just to create a bad atmosphere in the festival of democracy,” Saroori said, responding to a notice served to him by the returning officer.

He is a former minister and three-time MLA from the assembly constituency,

In the video, a group of youth could be seen walking purportedly along side Saroori and chanting slogans including “Yahan kya chalega, Nizam-e-Mustafa (Sharia rule will prevail here).”

Taking cognisance of the video circulating on social media, Inderwal Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) and Returning officer Idrees Lone lodged an FIR and asked police to investigate the matter.

The video shows some unknown people raising “objectionable, inflammatory and inappropriate” slogans in favour of Saroori, the official said, adding “such inflammatory slogans or propaganda are an electoral offence and violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well”.

The Returning Officer is scrutinising the matter, the official said.

He said the FIR was lodged at police station Chatroo under relevant sections of the Representation of the Peoples Act and further investigation is on to nab those involved.

Saroori was with the Congress before he resigned in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad when he quit in 2022 and floated his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

However, the DPAP denied him the ticket from the Inderwal seat and he jumped into the fray as an independent.

Inderwal will go to polls in the first phase on September 18 along with 23 other assembly segments.