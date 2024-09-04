back to top
Search
    JammuFIR filed in Kishtwar over 'inflammatory' video in support of independent candidate
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    FIR filed in Kishtwar over ‘inflammatory’ video in support of independent candidate

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 3: A video has surfaced online showing some people raising “objectionable slogans” purportedly at a meeting of an independent candidate from Inderwal, with an official saying he has been served a notice and an FIR has been filed against unnamed persons.

    However, Ghulam Mohd Saroori said he was not aware about any such meeting where “inflammatory slogans” were raised by his supporters.

    “Some mischievous persons had circulated an edited/doctored video just to create a bad atmosphere in the festival of democracy,” Saroori said, responding to a notice served to him by the returning officer.

    He is a former minister and three-time MLA from the assembly constituency,

    In the video, a group of youth could be seen walking purportedly along side Saroori and chanting slogans including “Yahan kya chalega, Nizam-e-Mustafa (Sharia rule will prevail here).”

    Taking cognisance of the video circulating on social media, Inderwal Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) and Returning officer Idrees Lone lodged an FIR and asked police to investigate the matter.

    The video shows some unknown people raising “objectionable, inflammatory and inappropriate” slogans in favour of Saroori, the official said, adding “such inflammatory slogans or propaganda are an electoral offence and violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well”.

    The Returning Officer is scrutinising the matter, the official said.

    He said the FIR was lodged at police station Chatroo under relevant sections of the Representation of the Peoples Act and further investigation is on to nab those involved.

    Saroori was with the Congress before he resigned in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad when he quit in 2022 and floated his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

    However, the DPAP denied him the ticket from the Inderwal seat and he jumped into the fray as an independent.

    Inderwal will go to polls in the first phase on September 18 along with 23 other assembly segments.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong’s J&K Poll Campaign with 2 rallies on Sept 4
    Next article
    Brief gunfight between security forces & terrorists in Rajouri
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in Forward Areas in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sept 3: General-officer-Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps...

    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 3: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday...

    Jammu Tawi Railway Station holds mock drill to assess emergency preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 3:  A mock drill lasting over half...

    IGP reviews preparedness for upcoming Assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 3: Kashmir's top cop on Tuesday reviewed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in Forward Areas in Ladakh

    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba

    Jammu Tawi Railway Station holds mock drill to assess emergency preparedness