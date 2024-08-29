back to top
    Fans laud clever plotline and performances in Nani’s vigilante action thriller ‘Operation Sanivaaram’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Director Vivek Athreya’s much-anticipated vigilante action film ‘Operation Sanivaaram’ starring Natural Star Nani and veteran actor SJ Suryah has finally hit the theatres. Early reviews on social media indicate that the film has struck a chord with audiences for its clever plot and finely tuned performances.

    Featuring Nani in the role of a vigilante who fights criminal forces through ingenious plans and strategies, ‘Operation Sanivaaram’ wastes no time in setting up the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between the hero and Suryah’s cunning antagonist. Judging by the initial fan reactions, SJ Suryah has delivered a standout performance as the film’s primary villain, eliciting both praise and fear with his powerful screen presence.

    One Twitter user commented – “SJ Suryah steals the show with his nuanced yet menacing portrayal of the antagonist.” Several others have described Vivek Athreya’s direction and writing as “brilliant” for crafting realistic characters and minute plot details. The stunt sequences and fight scenes have also garnered appreciation for their edge-of-the-seat thrill.

    With its appealing commercial elements blended seamlessly into a tightly-knit storyline, ‘Operation Sanivaaram’ seems to be striking all the right chords as a quintessential mass entertainer. Both new and seasoned audiences are expected to be thoroughly engaged by Nani’s heroic feats against Suryah’s impressive villainy. Barring any unexpected twists, the film is predicted to emerge as a resounding blockbuster at the box office.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

