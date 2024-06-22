– Exclusive: Indian Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Jammu-Kashmir!

JAMMU, Jun 22: Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri sector.

Officials said that the security forces, including the Army, foiled the infiltration bid in Uri's Gohallan area in Baramulla district.

The officials said, “A group of terrorists was noticed by the security forces trying to sneak into this side of the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri. The group was challenged by the security forces. The infiltration bid was foiled.”

Further details on this are awaited, said officials said.