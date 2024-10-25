Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s wife released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been released on bail after nearly nine months in custody related to allegations of corruption. Bibi, 50, was arrested in January following the conviction of her husband and herself for receiving improper monetary gains from the sale of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during Khan's tenure as premier.

Known as the Toshakhana scandal, the case centers around claims that Khan and Bibi failed to declare expensive state gifts – including luxury watches and other accessories – and instead sold them in Dubai at a profit. Under Pakistani law, such gifts are to be declared and deposited in the state depository known as Toshakhana.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court accepted Bibi's bail application against a bond of one million Pakistani rupees. Her release comes amid delayed indictment proceedings against both her and Khan, which have now been rescheduled to later this month due to security concerns with the initial venue.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has portrayed Bibi as unjustly caught up in a politically motivated case, noting she had no direct role in government. If convicted, Khan and Bibi face sentences of up to 14 years imprisonment on corruption charges.

The verdict and ongoing legal proceedings have widened political divides within Pakistan, where Khan alleges the current coalition targeted him after his ouster from power earlier in 2022. The Toshakhana case remains in focus as the country's former leadership confronts scrutiny over alleged misconduct.