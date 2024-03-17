Search
IndiaElection Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.

These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.

Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

“Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover.

The Election Commission of has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website,” EC said.

Previous article
“Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Will Be Held As Per SC Direction”: BJP’S Tarum Chugh
Next article
Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings against Pakistan poll mandate thieves
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings against Pakistan poll mandate thieves

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad, Mar 17: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran...

“Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Will Be Held As Per SC Direction”: BJP’S Tarum Chugh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 17 : Bharatiya Janata Party general...

Sheyphali Sharan Appointed Government Spokesperson

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 17:  Senior Indian Information Service (IIS)...

World Full Of Examples On Fast-Tracking Of Citizenship: Jaishankar On CAA Criticism

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 17: Amid criticism of the Citizenship...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restructuring at Air India as Tata Group Implements Changes, Over 180...

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

Lakshya Sen’s hopes of All-England glory come to an end after...