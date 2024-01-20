ED Officials Reach Jharkhand CM Soren’s Residence To Question Him In Money Laundering Case

RANCHI, Jan 20: Amid tight security cover, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday reached Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence here to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier skipped seven summonses by the ED. He finally gave his consent after the probe agency summoned him for the eighth time.

The ED sleuths reached Soren’s residence around 1 pm and questioning will start soon, an official said.

The CISF, tasked with the security of the ED officials, are using high-resolution body cameras to keep track of activities around Soren’s residence, he said. (Agencies)