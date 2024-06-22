DU PG Admissions 2024: 22nd June marks the start of admissions, check schedule and key details here

The first round seat allocation results for Delhi University PG admissions 2024 will be released on June 22nd. Candidates who had applied for DU PG admissions 2024 can check the first round allocation results on the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in from 5 PM on June 22nd.

As per the DU PG schedule, after the allocation of seats on the aspirants' dashboards, they will have to accept the seats between 5 PM on June 22nd to 4:59 PM on June 27th. The centres and colleges will verify the online applications from June 22nd (5 PM) to June 27th (4:59 PM). The last date for online payment of admission fees according to the schedule is June 28th (4:59 PM). The university stated that there will be a total of three rounds of admission, which can be increased based on vacant seats. CSAS (PG) is a single window for admission to all PG courses in all departments and colleges of the University of Delhi.

You should note that Delhi University is offering admission to over 80 PG courses this year. PG aspirants are advised to give preference to multiple courses and colleges. It is known that PG degree studies are also offered in some colleges located in North and South Campus of DU as well as in Gwyer Hall.

The PG admissions process will follow three rounds of allocations with payments and verifications in between. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website du.ac.in and the CSAS portal for updates regarding vacant seats and alert lists. This article provides the key schedule highlights for the DU PG Admissions 2024 process.