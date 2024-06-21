DRI Prevents Rs. 3,500 Crore in Contraband from Entering India in FY24

Valuable Seizures Worth Rs. 3,500 Crore by Revenue Intelligence in the Last Fiscal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had a successful fiscal year 2023-24, preventing contraband goods worth Rs. 3,500 crore from illegally entering the country. According to Principal Director General of DRI Mohan Kumar Singh, smuggled gold and narcotic drugs made up a major portion of the seized items.

Speaking at a recent seminar, Singh shared that DRI investigated around 623 cases in the past year, averaging nearly 2 cases daily. These investigations led to the capture of smuggled goods valued at Rs. 3,500 crore. Much of the confiscated merchandise consisted of illegal drugs and gold that were attempting to dodge customs duties and regulations. DRI also closely monitors other unlawful imports such as cigarettes, rare wood, fake currency, wildlife products and dried betel nuts.

Singh noted that transnational criminal networks have increasingly used legitimate worldwide supply chains to traffic illegal goods. However, international cooperation through the World Customs Organization and other initiatives have proven effective at identifying contraband concealed within regular cargo shipments. Although infrastructure poses challenges along borders, DRI is continuously working to disrupt the movement of drugs and other prohibited items.

Gold smuggling in particular has risen this year amid high domestic prices and 15% import tariffs. Earlier this month, the government placed additional controls on gold jewelry and part imports following an abnormal surge. Total gold imports also increased sharply in April compared to the previous year. DRI will continue its vigilant enforcement to offset the growing risks of gold and other commodity smuggling.